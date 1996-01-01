16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true for a chemical reaction for which the value of equilibrium constant (K) is too large (K >> 1)?
A
The equilibrium favors the reactants.
B
The equilibrium favors the products.
C
Neither the reactants nor the products are favored.
D
The equilibrium will favor products at high temperatures.
E
The equilibrium will favor reactants at high temperatures.