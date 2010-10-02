16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct for the following reaction:
NO2(g) + NO3(g) ⇌ N2O5(g) K= 2.1x10-20
Which of the following statements is correct for the following reaction:
NO2(g) + NO3(g) ⇌ N2O5(g) K= 2.1x10-20
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is a higher concentration of reactants at equilibrium than the products.
B
Once the equilibrium state is attained, the concentration of reactants becomes zero.
C
The concentrations of the reactants and the products are equal at equilibrium.
D
There is a higher concentration of products at equilibrium than the reactants.