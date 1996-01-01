7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider CH4 and N2 which have molar volumes of 24.4 L at STP. If the densities of CH4 and N2 at -160°C are 0.00175 g/cm3 and 0.00305 g/cm3, calculate the molar volume at this temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.17 L/mol CH4, 9.19 L/mol N2
B
6.13 L/mol CH4, 6.15 L/mol N2
C
5.32 L/mol CH4, 5.36 L/mol N2
D
3.21 L/mol CH4, 3.26 L/mol N2