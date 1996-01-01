7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
7. Gases Standard Temperature and Pressure
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A compound used as a preservative is made up only of C, H, O, and Na. At STP, a sample of the compound weighing 100 mg was burned with excess oxygen. After the reaction is complete, 108.88 mL of CO2 and 38.88 mL of H2O were produced. In a separate analysis, it was found that the sample contains 15.96 mg of Na. Determine the molecular formula of the preservative.
A compound used as a preservative is made up only of C, H, O, and Na. At STP, a sample of the compound weighing 100 mg was burned with excess oxygen. After the reaction is complete, 108.88 mL of CO2 and 38.88 mL of H2O were produced. In a separate analysis, it was found that the sample contains 15.96 mg of Na. Determine the molecular formula of the preservative.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C5H2ONa
B
C4H3O2Na
C
C7H5O2Na
D
C5H3ONa2