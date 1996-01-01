19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ∆Hvap and ∆Svap for acetone are 31.3 kJ/mol and 95 J/(K·mol), respectively. At 40 °C and 1 atm of pressure, does acetone boil? If not, what is its normal boiling point?
The ∆Hvap and ∆Svap for acetone are 31.3 kJ/mol and 95 J/(K·mol), respectively. At 40 °C and 1 atm of pressure, does acetone boil? If not, what is its normal boiling point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At 40 °C and 1 atm, acetone does not boil. Its normal boiling point is 56 °C.
B
At 40 °C and 1 atm, acetone does not boil. Its normal boiling point is 30 °C.
C
At 40 °C and 1 atm, acetone does not boil. Its normal boiling point is 70 °C.
D
At 40 °C and 1 atm, acetone boils.