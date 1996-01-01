19. Chemical Thermodynamics
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ∆Hfus and ∆Sfus for glucose are 19.93 kJ/mol and 47.5 J/(K·mol), respectively. At 100 °C, does glucose melt? If not, what is the melting point for glucose?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At 100 °C, glucose does not melt. Its melting point is 238 °C.
B
At 100 °C, glucose does not melt. Its melting point is 674 °C.
C
At 100 °C, glucose does not melt. Its melting point is 146 °C.
D
At 100 °C, glucose melts.