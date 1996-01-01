8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Between fructose ,C6H12O6, (ΔH°f = -1265.6 kJ/mol) and lauric acid ,C12H24O2, (ΔH°f = −775.6 kJ/mol), which has more calories per gram after metabolism? Note: Metabolism of lauric acid and fructose produces water.
Fructose has more calories per gram
Lauric acid has more calories per gram
cannot be determined