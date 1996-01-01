11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Bond Energy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the two reactions below:
i) HBr(g) + H2O(g) ↔ Br-(g) + H3O+(g)
ii) HI(g) + H2O(g) ↔ I-(g) + H3O+(g)
Calculate the enthalpies of reaction using bond enthalpies and identify if both reactions are exothermic or not.
Consider the two reactions below:
i) HBr(g) + H2O(g) ↔ Br-(g) + H3O+(g)
ii) HI(g) + H2O(g) ↔ I-(g) + H3O+(g)
Calculate the enthalpies of reaction using bond enthalpies and identify if both reactions are exothermic or not.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 142 kJ/mol, ii) 542 kJ/mol, both are not exothermic
B
i) -451 kJ/mol, ii) 627 kJ/mol, both only i is exothermic
C
i) -97 kJ/mol, ii) -164 kJ/mol, both are exothermic
D
i) 560 kJ/mol, ii) -369 kJ/mol, both only ii is exothermic