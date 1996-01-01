Consider the two reactions below:

i) HBr(g) + H 2 O(g) ↔ Br-(g) + H 3 O+(g)

ii) HI(g) + H 2 O(g) ↔ I-(g) + H 3 O+(g)

Calculate the enthalpies of reaction using bond enthalpies and identify if both reactions are exothermic or not.