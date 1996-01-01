11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Bond Energy
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the two isomers of C6H14 below:
Will there be a significant difference in the enthalpy of combustion of the two isomers?
A
Yes, there is a significant difference in the enthalpy of combustion
B
No, there is no significant difference in the enthalpy of combustion
C
Cannot be determined