Consider the following reaction: C 6 H 5 NH 2 (aq) + H 2 O(l) ⇌ C 6 H 5 NH 3 +(aq)+ OH–(aq). Determine the Bronsted-Lowry acid and Bronsted-Lowry base on the left side of the equation and then determine their corresponding conjugate acid and conjugate base on the right side of the equation.