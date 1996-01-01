17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: C6H5NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ C6H5NH3+(aq)+ OH–(aq). Determine the Bronsted-Lowry acid and Bronsted-Lowry base on the left side of the equation and then determine their corresponding conjugate acid and conjugate base on the right side of the equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bronsted-Lowry acid: C6H5NH2; Bronsted-Lowry base: H2O; Conjugate acid: C6H5NH3+; Conjugate base: OH–
B
Bronsted-Lowry acid: H2O; Bronsted-Lowry base: C6H5NH2; Conjugate acid: C6H5NH3+; Conjugate base: OH–
C
Bronsted-Lowry acid: C6H5NH2; Bronsted-Lowry base: H2O; Conjugate acid: OH–; Conjugate base: C6H5NH3+
D
Bronsted-Lowry acid: H2O; Bronsted-Lowry base: C6H5NH2; Conjugate acid: OH–; Conjugate base: C6H5NH3+