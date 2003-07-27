1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
The earth revolves at the speed of 30.012 km/s around the Sun. If the earth is approximately 256,000 mi away from the sun, how fast does it revolve in miles per hour?
A
66625.76 mi/hr
B
67138.04 mi/hr
C
8529.92 mi/hr
D
25630.21 mi/hr