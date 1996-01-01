13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following images show the properties of metal. Which of the following statement is correct?
Image A shows that metals have high melting points of metals while image B shows that metals are good conductors of heat.
Image A shows that metals are good conductors of heat while image B shows that metals have high melting points
Image A shows that metals are good conductors of electricity while image B shows that metals have high boiling points
Image A shows that metals are good conductors of heat while image B shows that metals are good conductors of electricity.