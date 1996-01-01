6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solubility Rules
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does arsenic leach into well water?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Arsenic cannot leach into well water because it is poisonous
B
Arsenic leaches into well water during the process of filtration
C
Arsenic leaches into well water through the process of sedimentation.
D
Arsenic leaches into well water through the process of dissolving.