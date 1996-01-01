8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict whether the following reactions will be exothermic or endothermic.
a. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
b. S(g) + O2(g) → SO2(g)
c. CaO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2(g)
d. 2 H2O(g) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g)
e. 2 F(g) → F2(g)
Predict whether the following reactions will be exothermic or endothermic.
a. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
b. S(g) + O2(g) → SO2(g)
c. CaO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2(g)
d. 2 H2O(g) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g)
e. 2 F(g) → F2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: exothermic; B: endothermic; C: endothermic; D: exothermic; E: endothermic
B
A: endothermic; B: exothermic; C: exothermic; D: exothermic; E: exothermic
C
A: exothermic; B: endothermic; C: exothermic; D: endothermic; E: endothermic
D
A: endothermic; B: exothermic; C: endothermic; D: endothermic; E: exothermic
E
A: exothermic; B: exothermic; C: endothermic; D: endothermic; E: exothermic