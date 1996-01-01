8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements are true?
a. For an exothermic reaction, ΔH > 0.
b. For an endothermic reaction, ΔH > 0.
c. An example of an exothermic process is the melting of ice.
d. An example of an exothermic process is combustion.
e. ΔH < 0 when energy is transferred (as q) from the system to the surroundings.
f. ΔH < 0 when energy is transferred (as q) from the surroundings to the system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a, c, e
B
b, d, f
C
c, d, f
D
b, d, e
E
a, b, e