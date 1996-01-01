Which of the following statements are true?

a. For an exothermic reaction, ΔH > 0.

b. For an endothermic reaction, ΔH > 0.

c. An example of an exothermic process is the melting of ice.

d. An example of an exothermic process is combustion.

e. ΔH < 0 when energy is transferred (as q) from the system to the surroundings.

f. ΔH < 0 when energy is transferred (as q) from the surroundings to the system.