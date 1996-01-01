6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
A concentration of potassium ions below 2.5×10–3 M in the blood can already be life-threatening. If the blood volume is 5.0 L, calculate the mass of potassium chloride needed to increase the potassium ions from 2.5×10–3 M to a safe level of 4.5×10–3 M. Assume there is no change in blood volume.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.26 g
B
0.75 g
C
1.08 g
D
0.93 g