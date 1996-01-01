At 313 K, the total vapor pressure of 50.0 g of methanol (CH 3 OH) and 50.0 g of ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH) is 119.14 torr. At the same temperature, the total vapor pressure of 100.0 g of methanol (CH 3 OH) and 50.0 g of ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH) is 111.19 torr.

What is the vapor pressure of ethanol at 313 K?