14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
14. Solutions The Colligative Properties
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 313 K, the total vapor pressure of 50.0 g of methanol (CH3OH) and 50.0 g of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 119.14 torr. At the same temperature, the total vapor pressure of 100.0 g of methanol (CH3OH) and 50.0 g of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 111.19 torr.
What is the vapor pressure of ethanol at 313 K?
At 313 K, the total vapor pressure of 50.0 g of methanol (CH3OH) and 50.0 g of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 119.14 torr. At the same temperature, the total vapor pressure of 100.0 g of methanol (CH3OH) and 50.0 g of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 111.19 torr.
What is the vapor pressure of ethanol at 313 K?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
152 torr
B
97.7 torr
C
163 torr
D
75.5 torr