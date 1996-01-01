14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
14. Solutions The Colligative Properties
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution is prepared by dissolving 39.2 mg of compound (molar mass = 436 g/mol) in water. The total volume of the solution is 125 mL. Calculate the osmotic pressure of the solution at 26 °C.
A solution is prepared by dissolving 39.2 mg of compound (molar mass = 436 g/mol) in water. The total volume of the solution is 125 mL. Calculate the osmotic pressure of the solution at 26 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
66.9 torr
B
39.2 torr
C
17.6 torr
D
13.4 torr