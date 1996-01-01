2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Magnesium has 3 stable isotopes with masses of 23.985 amu, 24.986 amu, and 25.983 amu. Identify the number of protons and neutrons for each and identify the isotope symbol.
Magnesium has 3 stable isotopes with masses of 23.985 amu, 24.986 amu, and 25.983 amu. Identify the number of protons and neutrons for each and identify the isotope symbol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2412Mg, 2512Mg, 2612Mg
B
1224Mg, 1225Mg, 1226Mg
C
2312Mg, 2412Mg, 2512Mg
D
1223Mg, 1224Mg, 1225Mg