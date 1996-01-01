2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the mass of each isotope of chlorine given the mass spectrum of Cl2.
Note: There are two isotopes of Cl and the mass of a Cl2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
34.969 amu and 36.966 amu
B
69.938 amu and 71.935 amu
C
34.969 amu and 35.967 amu
D
69.938 amu and 73.932 amu