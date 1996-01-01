16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The three diagrams below depict three different reaction mixtures. The reaction takes place between H2 (light grey molecules) and I2 (violet molecules) and has an equilibrium constant of 45.9 at 490 °C.
H2 + I2 ⇌ 2 HI
Identify which mixture (if any) is at equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction mixture 1 is at equilibrium.
B
Reaction mixture 2 is at equilibrium.
C
Reaction mixture 3 is at equilibrium.
D
None of the reaction mixtures are at equilibrium.