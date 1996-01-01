18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider these two 25.0 mL basic solutions: 0.450 M NaOH and 0.450 M C6H5NH2. These two solutions are titrated with 0.150 M HCl. Calculate the volume of acid that should be added to reach the equivalence point for each titration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For NaOH: Vacid = 25.0 mL; For C6H5NH2 Vacid = 25.0 mL
B
For NaOH: Vacid = 25.0 mL; For C6H5NH2 Vacid = 75.0 mL
C
For NaOH: Vacid = 75.0 mL; For C6H5NH2 Vacid = 75.0 mL
D
For NaOH: Vacid = 75.0 mL; For C6H5NH2 Vacid = 25.0 mL
E
For NaOH: Vacid = 50.0 mL; For C6H5NH2 Vacid = 50.0 mL