19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.00 L vessel is charged with 46.0 g of N2O4 and then heated to 350 K. Calculate the equilibrium molar concentrations of N2O4 and NO2. Use the assumption that ΔHº and ΔSº do not vary with temperature and recall that ΔGº is related with the pressure equilibrium constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[N2O4] = 0.237 M; [NO2] = 0.0871 M
B
[N2O4] = 0.118 M; [NO2] = 0.177 M
C
[N2O4] = 0.146 M; [NO2] = 0.208 M
D
[N2O4] = 0.243 M; [NO2] = 0.195 M