19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction A + B → C + D has ΔH°rxn = –158 kJ and ΔS°rxn = 361 J/K. Calculate ΔGº and predict whether the reactants or products are favored at equilibrium at 30 ºC.
The reaction A + B → C + D has ΔH°rxn = –158 kJ and ΔS°rxn = 361 J/K. Calculate ΔGº and predict whether the reactants or products are favored at equilibrium at 30 ºC.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG°rxn = –267.44 kJ; Reactants are favored.
B
ΔG°rxn = –267.44 kJ; Products are favored.
C
ΔG°rxn = +125.69 kJ; Reactants are favored.
D
ΔG°rxn = +125.69 kJ; Products are favored.