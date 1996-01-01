17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.135 M solution of diprotic acid H2A has a pH of 5.85. A 0.135 M solution of the salt KHA is basic. Which of the following is a reasonable value for the pKa2 of this acid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.84
B
8.25
C
10.8
D
12.3