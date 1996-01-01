8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the neutralization of NaOH and HCl: NaOH(aq) + HCl(aq) → H2O(l) + NaCl(aq) ΔH = –57.9 kJ/mol
In a coffee cup calorimeter, 100 mL of 0.100 M NaOH was neutralized with 100 mL of 0.100 M HCl. If both solutions were initially at 25 °C, determine the final temperature of the solution. Assume that the density and heat capacity of the solution is the same as that of water.
For the neutralization of NaOH and HCl: NaOH(aq) + HCl(aq) → H2O(l) + NaCl(aq) ΔH = –57.9 kJ/mol
In a coffee cup calorimeter, 100 mL of 0.100 M NaOH was neutralized with 100 mL of 0.100 M HCl. If both solutions were initially at 25 °C, determine the final temperature of the solution. Assume that the density and heat capacity of the solution is the same as that of water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
29.93 ºC
B
32.11 ºC
C
43.74 ºC
D
58.67 ºC