8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solid iron reacts with O2(g) to form Fe3O4(s). The reaction from 269.3 g of iron generates enough heat to raise the temperature of 91.4 kg of water which was initially at 15.5 °C to 20.2°C. Calculate the ΔHf° Fe3O4(s).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1118.3 kJ/mol
B
983.6 kJ/mol
C
-589.3 kJ/mol
D
371.2 kJ/mol