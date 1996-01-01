19. Chemical Thermodynamics
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
Arrange the following sulfur allotropes in decreasing order of standard molar entropy (S°) and justify your answer: S (s, cyclo-S6), S (s, cyclo-S7), S (s, cyclo-S8)
A
S (s, cyclo-S6) > S (s, cyclo-S7) > S (s, cyclo-S8)
The less complex and the smaller the molar mass is, the greater its entropy.
B
S (s, cyclo-S8) > S (s, cyclo-S7) > S (s, cyclo-S6)
The more complex and the greater the molar mass is, the greater its entropy.
C
S (s, cyclo-S6) = S (s, cyclo-S7) = S (s, cyclo-S8)
They are made up of the same element.