13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows the phase diagram of iodine. At a constant pressure of 2.0 atm, determine the phase change that occurs when the temperature of iodine is decreased from 488.15 K to 368.15 K.
A
iodine(l) → iodine(s)
B
iodine(l) → iodine(g)
C
iodine(g) → iodine(l)
D
iodine(s) → iodine(g)
E
no phase change occurs