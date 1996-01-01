7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
7. Gases Standard Temperature and Pressure
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Butane gas (C4H10) is used as fuel for portable gas stoves. Calculate the volume (in L) of CO2 gas formed at STP when butane is combusted in a 10.0 L reaction vessel with a pressure of 3.15 atm at 25.0°C. The balanced reaction equation is as follows:
2 C4H10(g) + 13 O2(g) → 8 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(l)
(a) 28.9 L
(b) 703 L
(c) 115 L
(d) 352 L
Butane gas (C4H10) is used as fuel for portable gas stoves. Calculate the volume (in L) of CO2 gas formed at STP when butane is combusted in a 10.0 L reaction vessel with a pressure of 3.15 atm at 25.0°C. The balanced reaction equation is as follows:
2 C4H10(g) + 13 O2(g) → 8 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(l)
(a) 28.9 L
(b) 703 L
(c) 115 L
(d) 352 L
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
28.9 L
B
703 L
C
115 L
D
352 L