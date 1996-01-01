Butane gas (C 4 H 10 ) is used as fuel for portable gas stoves. Calculate the volume (in L) of CO 2 gas formed at STP when butane is combusted in a 10.0 L reaction vessel with a pressure of 3.15 atm at 25.0°C. The balanced reaction equation is as follows:

2 C 4 H 10 (g) + 13 O 2 (g) → 8 CO 2 (g) + 10 H 2 O(l)

(a) 28.9 L

(b) 703 L

(c) 115 L

(d) 352 L