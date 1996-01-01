7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ammonia can be produced from the reaction of hydrogen gas and nitrogen gas at 500°C with a presence of a catalyst.
i. Calculate the moles of air needed to react with 1.5 mol of hydrogen gas given that air is 78.0% N2 by volume.
ii. Determine the volume (in L) of this air occupies at STP.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 0.641 mol air; ii. 14.4 L air
B
i. 2.27 mol air; ii. 50.9 L air
C
i. 1.10 mol air; ii. 24.7 L air
D
i. 0.321 mol air; ii. 7.20 L air