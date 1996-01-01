17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine from the following pictures which represents a solution of a weak diprotic acid, H2A, and which represent/s unlikely scenarios. Note that the water molecules were omitted for clarity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Picture (a) illustrates a weak diprotic acid, while pictures (b), (c), and (d) are unlikely scenarios.
B
Pictures (b), (c), and (d) illustrate a weak diprotic acid, while picture (a) is unlikely.
C
All four pictures illustrate a weak diprotic acid.
D
All four pictures are unlikely scenarios.