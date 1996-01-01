17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A water sample from a lake has a pH of 6.10. How can you test the hypothesis that dissolved carbon dioxide in the lake water contribute to its pH? Assume that the water sample is large enough to perform multiple tests.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Adding some NaCl to the sample and then testing the pH again.
B
Heating the water sample and then testing the pH again to see if it changes.
C
Freezing the water sample, thawing it, and then testing the pH of the sample.