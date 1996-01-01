19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
108PRACTICE PROBLEM
Potassium carbonate can be produced by heating potassium bicarbonate:
2 KHCO3(s) → Na2CO3(s) + CO2(g) + H2O(g).
At 25°C, ΔH° = 245.6 kJ/mol and ΔG° = 163.5 kJ/mol. Above what minimum temperature will the reaction become spontaneous under standard-state conditions?
Potassium carbonate can be produced by heating potassium bicarbonate:
2 KHCO3(s) → Na2CO3(s) + CO2(g) + H2O(g).
At 25°C, ΔH° = 245.6 kJ/mol and ΔG° = 163.5 kJ/mol. Above what minimum temperature will the reaction become spontaneous under standard-state conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
593.7 K
B
891.9 K
C
672.3 K
D
745.2 K