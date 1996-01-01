Potassium carbonate can be produced by heating potassium bicarbonate:

2 KHCO 3 (s) → Na 2 CO 3 (s) + CO 2 (g) + H 2 O(g).

At 25°C, ΔH° = 245.6 kJ/mol and ΔG° = 163.5 kJ/mol. Above what minimum temperature will the reaction become spontaneous under standard-state conditions?