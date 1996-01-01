19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
110PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
2 CO(g) + 2 NO(g) → 2 CO2(g) + N2(g)
ΔH° = –746.6 kJ and ΔS° = –198.0 J/K
Calculate the standard free energy change when 2.42 moles of CO(g) react at 258 K and 1 atm. Is the reaction reactant or product favored under standard conditions at 258 K? Assume that ΔH° and ΔS° are independent of temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–841.6 kJ, product favored
B
–695.6 kJ, reactant favored
C
–1683 kJ, product favored
D
+524.7, product favored