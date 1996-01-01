Consider the following reaction:

2 CO(g) + 2 NO(g) → 2 CO 2 (g) + N 2 (g)

ΔH° = –746.6 kJ and ΔS° = –198.0 J/K

Calculate the standard free energy change when 2.42 moles of CO(g) react at 258 K and 1 atm. Is the reaction reactant or product favored under standard conditions at 258 K? Assume that ΔH° and ΔS° are independent of temperature.