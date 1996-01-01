2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Conservation of Mass
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ammonia can be converted to nitric acid. One step in that process is the conversion of NH3 to NO:
4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)
This reaction was studied by reacting 4.50 g of NH3 with 3.20 g of O2. After the reaction reached completion, 2.40 g of NO and 2.16 g of O2 were produced, and 3.14 g of NH3 remained. Show how is this consistent with the law of conservation of mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mass of the products is less than the mass of the reactants. The mass of the components of the reaction is conserved.
B
The mass of the reactants is equal to the mass of products and excess reactants. The mass of the components of the reaction is conserved.
C
The mass of the reactants is greater than the mass of products. The reaction is not consistent with the Law of Conservation of mass.
D
The mass of the reactants is less than the mass of products. The reaction is not consistent with the Law of Conservation of mass.