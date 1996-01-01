When phosphorus burns in chlorine gas, a mixture of two chloride compounds are produced: phosphorus trichloride and phosphorus pentachloride. A 7.45 g of phosphorus reacts with 25.6 g of chlorine gas to form phosphorus trichloride. On the other hand, 7.45 g of phosphorus reacts with 42.7 g of chlorine gas to form phosphorus pentachloride. Which fundamental law is demonstrated by this observation?