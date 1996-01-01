11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Formal Charge
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following Lewis structure in which each letter corresponds to an element from the first and second periods of the periodic table. To make the formal charges of all atoms are equal to zero, provide the identity of each element.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fluorine: A & C; Carbon: B & E; Hydrogen: D & G; Oxygen: F;
B
Hydrogen: A & C; Carbon: B & E; Oxygen: D & G; Nitrogen: F;
C
Fluorine: A & C; Hydrogen: B & E; Nitrogen: D & G; Oxygen: F;
D
Hydrogen: A & C; Carbon: B & E; Fluorine: D & G; Oxygen: F;