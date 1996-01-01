11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Formal Charge
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about formal charges?
A
The electronegativity values of the elements are used in determining the formal charge.
B
The dipole moment and overall polarity of a compound can be calculated using formal charges.
C
Only ionic compounds possess formal charges.
D
The best Lewis structure for a compound is the structure where the formal charge is minimized.
E
Formal charge is another term for oxidation number.