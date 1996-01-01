3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nitrogen-filled balloon is ignited, and 2.75 g of nitrogen reacts with 8.79 g of oxygen. How many grams of nitrogen oxide form? (Assume that nitrogen oxide is the only product.)
A nitrogen-filled balloon is ignited, and 2.75 g of nitrogen reacts with 8.79 g of oxygen. How many grams of nitrogen oxide form? (Assume that nitrogen oxide is the only product.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.51 g
B
8.24 g
C
5.89 g
D
4.39 g