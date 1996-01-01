(a) Assuming that the electrolytic cell has 78% efficiency, what is the mass of Cs formed from the electrolysis of molten CsCl using a current of 2.5×103 A for a period of 12 h? (b) Determine the minimum voltage needed to drive the reaction.

Cs+ + e– → Cs E° red = –3.03 V

Cl 2 + 2 e– → 2 Cl– E° red = –1.36 V