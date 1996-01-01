6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
(a) Assuming that the electrolytic cell has 78% efficiency, what is the mass of Cs formed from the electrolysis of molten CsCl using a current of 2.5×103 A for a period of 12 h? (b) Determine the minimum voltage needed to drive the reaction.
Cs+ + e– → Cs E°red = –3.03 V
Cl2 + 2 e– → 2 Cl– E°red = –1.36 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) mass Cs = 1.2×106 g Cs; (b) The minimum voltage needed is 1.67 V.
B
(a) mass Cs = 4.4×106 g Cs; (b) The minimum voltage needed is 4.39 V.
C
(a) mass Cs = 1.2×106 g Cs; (b) The minimum voltage needed is 4.39 V.
D
(a) mass Cs = 4.4×106 g Cs; (b) The minimum voltage needed is 1.67 V.