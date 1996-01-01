7. Gases
7. Gases Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hot air balloon is inflated to a volume of 34.5 L at a pressure of 678 mmHg and a temperature of 32.0 °C. The balloon rises in the atmosphere to an altitude of approximately 30,000 ft, where the pressure is 425 mmHg and the temperature is −10.0 °C. Assuming the balloon can freely expand, calculate the volume of the balloon at this altitude.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
105.7 L
B
57.0 L
C
47.5 L
D
14.5 L