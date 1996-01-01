Mountain bike tires have a maximum rating of 35.0 psi (gauge pressure). The pressure gauge is made to read 0 psi at sea level which is at 14.7 psi atmospheric pressure. The pressure gauge reading is thus the difference between the total pressure and the atmospheric pressure. A mountain bike tire is inflated while cold to a volume of 8.00 L and a gauge pressure of 32.0 psi at 20 °C. On a normal hot day, the tire warmed to 60.0 °C, and its volume consequently expanded to 8.50 L. Determine if the pressure in the tire exceeded its maximum recommended pressure.