3. Chemical Reactions
Writing Ionic Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Writing Ionic Compounds
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the chemical formula for each of the given binary compounds below:
(a) palladium(IV) sulfide
(b) rubidium selenide
(c) molybdenum(VI) iodide
(d) niobium(V) sulfide
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) PdS2; (b) Rb2Se; (c) MoI6; (d) Nb2S5
B
(a) Pd2S; (b) Rb2Se; (c) Mo6I; (d) Nb2S5
C
(a) PdS2; (b) RbSe2; (c) MoI6; (d) Nb5S2
D
(a) Pd2S2; (b) RbSe; (c) MoI3; (d) Nb5S