3. Chemical Reactions
Writing Ionic Compounds
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the formula for the given compounds below:
(a) vanadium (III) sulfite
(b) potassium superoxide
(c) aluminum fluoride
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) V2(SO3)3; (b) KO2; (c) AlF3
B
(a) V2(SO4)3; (b) K2O; (c) Al3F
C
(a) V3(SO3)2; (b) K2O2; (c) AlF2
D
(a) V3(SO4)2; (b) K2O2; (c) Al3F