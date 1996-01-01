17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the balanced equation for the reaction of aniline (PhNH2) with water and identify the conjugate acid-base pairs.
Provide the balanced equation for the reaction of aniline (PhNH2) with water and identify the conjugate acid-base pairs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
acid: H2Oconjugate base: OH–base: PhNH2conjugate acid: PhNH2+
B
acid: H2Oconjugate base: PhNH2+base: PhNH2conjugate acid: OH–
C
acid: PhNH2conjugate base: OH–base: H2Oconjugate acid: PhNH2+
D
acid: PhNH2conjugate base: PhNH2+base: H2Oconjugate acid: OH–