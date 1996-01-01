10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ionization energy increases steadily from group 1A to group 8A across the periodic table, yet electron affinity rises irregularly from group 1A to group 7A before sharply declining for group 8A. Why is this the case?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ionization energy increases steadily because electrons are removed from the next higher shell, whereas electron affinity rises irregularly because electrons are added to the next lower shell.
B
Ionization energy increases steadily because electrons are removed from the next higher shell, whereas electron affinity rises irregularly because electrons are added to the same shell.
C
Ionization energy increases steadily because electrons are removed from the same shell, whereas electron affinity rises irregularly because electrons are added to the next higher shell.
D
None of the above