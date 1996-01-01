18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.591 g sample is dissolved in 50.00 mL of 1.045 M HCl solution. The solution needed 12.39 mL of 1.293 M KOH to neutralize the excess acid. If magnesium carbonate is the only compound that reacts with HCl, what is its percentage in the sample?
A 2.591 g sample is dissolved in 50.00 mL of 1.045 M HCl solution. The solution needed 12.39 mL of 1.293 M KOH to neutralize the excess acid. If magnesium carbonate is the only compound that reacts with HCl, what is its percentage in the sample?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
19.65%
B
29.48%
C
58.95 %
D
99.99%