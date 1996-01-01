22. Organic Chemistry
Structural Formula
22. Organic Chemistry Structural Formula
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Saccharin (C7H5NO3S) is an artificial sweetener that is about 550 times as sweet as sucrose. Each carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen atom follow the octet rule, while each hydrogen only forms one bond. The sequence of carbon atoms is shown below. Provide the complete structural formula for saccharin.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D