22. Organic Chemistry
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of uridine, an uracil molecule attached to ribofuranose, is shown below. Determine the chemical formula of uridine. List the elements alphabetically with the correct subscript.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C9H12N2O6
B
C10H14N2O5
C
C10H13N5O4
D
C9H13N3O5